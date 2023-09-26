Operation Quickfind: Hailee and McKenna Rance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15 and 16-year-old.

Both Hailee and McKenna were last seen in the 600 block of A Ave NW around 9:30 pm Sunday entering a dark blue Buick Enclave.

McKenna is 5′8″, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has black hair with blonde on the bottom. She was last seen wearing leggings and a hoodie.

Hailie is 5′6, weighs approximately 122 pounds, and was also last seen wearing leggings and a hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police.

