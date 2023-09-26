Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One dog available for adoption of 131 rescued

One dog available for adoption of 131 rescued
By Rebekah Vaughan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Only one dog is still living at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center after it rescued 131 animals from a farm in Riverside. Of the 131, about 20 dogs stayed at the Center. The others went to other shelters across the country.

The dogs were able to get more specialized care by being sent to other facilities. Fewer dogs allowed the shelters to focus on what each animal needs individually. Of the 20 that the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center, only one is still available for adoption.

“Even now we still have a dog, her name is Dora. She is posted on our Facebook up for adoption. But she’s going to have a long road ahead of her. She’s on anxiety meds currently for that transition and she’s going to be working with Liz Ford with Best Friends Dog Academy to kind of just adjust to being a normal dog in a household,” Amiah DeWolf, volunteer program coordinator with Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center, said.

Photos of Dora can be found on the center’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L to R) Hailee Rance and McKenna Rance.
Operation Quickfind: Hailee and McKenna Rance
The Iowa Pork Producers Association is cooking up a marketing campaign with four Iowa State...
New NIL deal with Iowa State football players encourages Iowans to buy more pork
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
Prison bars
Former Iowa pastor sentenced for drugging, sexually abusing child
Kalie Hutt
Appanoose County woman charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Along with K-12, special needs classrooms are also struggling to find substitutes and even...
Audit: School administrative costs keeping steady in Iowa
Audit: School administrative costs keeping steady in Iowa
Audit: School administrative costs keeping steady in Iowa
Glass technology at one ICCSD building helps learning environment
Glass technology at one ICCSD building helps learning environment
Glass technology at one ICCSD building helps learning environment
Glass technology at one ICCSD building helps learning environment
Iowa DOT up for national award for Adult Changing Table project
Iowa DOT up for national award for Adult Changing Table project