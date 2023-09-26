One dog available for adoption of 131 rescued

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Only one dog is still living at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center after it rescued 131 animals from a farm in Riverside. Of the 131, about 20 dogs stayed at the Center. The others went to other shelters across the country.

The dogs were able to get more specialized care by being sent to other facilities. Fewer dogs allowed the shelters to focus on what each animal needs individually. Of the 20 that the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center, only one is still available for adoption.

“Even now we still have a dog, her name is Dora. She is posted on our Facebook up for adoption. But she’s going to have a long road ahead of her. She’s on anxiety meds currently for that transition and she’s going to be working with Liz Ford with Best Friends Dog Academy to kind of just adjust to being a normal dog in a household,” Amiah DeWolf, volunteer program coordinator with Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center, said.

Photos of Dora can be found on the center’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.