Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man has both legs amputated after grain bin accident

Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.
Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.(GoFundMe)
By Erick George and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDOM, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – A man in Minnesota lost both his legs in a farm accident over the weekend.

A post made on GoFundMe states 30-year-old Travis Muller was cleaning a grain bin Sunday when he fell into the auger up to his thighs.

Bystanders were able to free him, and he was flown to a medical center for a blood transfusion before being taken to a trauma center for surgery, according to the post.

Due to the severity of his injuries, both legs were amputated to save his life.

“Trav is strong but this is going to be an extremely difficult and unimaginable journey for us,” Muller’s family wrote in the GoFundMe post.

“We love him and I thank God he is with us to see our little girl grow up and create beautiful memories.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L to R) Hailee Rance and McKenna Rance.
Operation Quickfind: Hailee and McKenna Rance
The Iowa Pork Producers Association is cooking up a marketing campaign with four Iowa State...
New NIL deal with Iowa State football players encourages Iowans to buy more pork
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
Prison bars
Former Iowa pastor sentenced for drugging, sexually abusing child
Kalie Hutt
Appanoose County woman charged with attempted murder

Latest News

The Helena Police Department reported 31-year-old Joshua Andre Crittenden has been arrested and...
Police: Man arrested for his involvement in road rage incident that resulted in stabbing
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, in Van Buren...
Biden tells striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in a historic visit to Michigan picket line
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the chamber at the Capitol in...
Congress is moving into crisis mode as time runs short to avoid a government shutdown
K-9 officer Jaxx has lost the use of his hind legs after he suffered a spinal cord injury.
K-9 loses use of hind legs after suffering spinal injury during training, police say