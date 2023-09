CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Linn County Sheriff’s K9s have received donations of bullet and stab protective vests.

The vests for K9s Charlie and Nora were donated by the nonprofit, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., and were sponsored by Deborah Collins of Colorado Springs.

The body armor is custom fitted and NIJ certified.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.