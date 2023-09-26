At least one seriously injured in Johnson County county crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders are at the scene of two different crashes that happened in rural Johnson County Tuesday afternoon.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the first crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW in Oxford.

At least one person was seriously injured in that crash.

The second crash happened at Eagle Avenue SW and Rohret Road SW when a vehicle rolled over. Officials said there were minor injuries in that crash.

