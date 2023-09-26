Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

At least one seriously injured in Johnson County county crash

First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW...
First responders at the scene of a two vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW in Oxford.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders are at the scene of two different crashes that happened in rural Johnson County Tuesday afternoon.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said the first crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 2200 block of Black Diamond Road SW in Oxford.

At least one person was seriously injured in that crash.

The second crash happened at Eagle Avenue SW and Rohret Road SW when a vehicle rolled over. Officials said there were minor injuries in that crash.

This is a developing story, we’re working to get more details. Stay with TV9.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L to R) Hailee Rance and McKenna Rance.
Operation Quickfind: Hailee and McKenna Rance
The Iowa Pork Producers Association is cooking up a marketing campaign with four Iowa State...
New NIL deal with Iowa State football players encourages Iowans to buy more pork
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
Prison bars
Former Iowa pastor sentenced for drugging, sexually abusing child
Kalie Hutt
Appanoose County woman charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Donald Trump talks in Summerville, S.C., on Sept. 25, 2023.
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Ottumwa
Investigators said Noah Debettignies, of Cedar Rapids, admitted to swaddling the baby and...
Cedar Rapids man charged after allegedly breaking baby’s leg and ribs
Looking for Fall fun this weekend? Add Kalona's Fall Festival to your list!
Everyday Iowa - Kalona Fall Festival
April Samp from Sylvan Learning Centers of Iowa is here with help as the kids head back to school
Everyday Iowa - Sylvan Learning Center