Items at Iowa Wesleyan Campus to be freely up for grabs at Community Days

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Items at the Iowa Wesleyan campus will be up for grabs during four Community Days over the next several weeks.

In a press release, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance said the Community Days are open to the public with items being free to take on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, people will not be able to put items on hold.

The only other rules are that people are not allowed to take items attached to the walls, and no power tools are allowed to be brought in. People will be allowed to bring in a small wagon to help carry items out.

The buildings will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days:

  • September 27 - Gymnasium and Student Union
  • October 4 - PEO Building
  • October 11 - Old Main and Pioneer Hall
  • October 18 - Library

The Community Days come after the board of trustees voted to close the university at the end of the previous academic school year, due to financial challenges.

Many items from the campus have since been auctioned off.

