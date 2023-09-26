Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Ottumwa
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Former President Donald Trump will make a stop in Ottumwa on Sunday.
Trump is expected to speak at a Team Trump Iowa Commit to Caucus Event at Bridge View Center, at 102 Church Street, at around 2:30 p.m.
Doors will open, and the event will kick off at 11:30 a.m.
