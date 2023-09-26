Show You Care
Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Ottumwa

Donald Trump talks in Summerville, S.C., on Sept. 25, 2023.
Donald Trump talks in Summerville, S.C., on Sept. 25, 2023.(WRDW/WAGT)
By KYOU Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Former President Donald Trump will make a stop in Ottumwa on Sunday.

Trump is expected to speak at a Team Trump Iowa Commit to Caucus Event at Bridge View Center, at 102 Church Street, at around 2:30 p.m.

Doors will open, and the event will kick off at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, including how to get tickets, click here.

