Former President Trump to make campaign stop in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Former President Donald Trump will make a stop in Ottumwa on Sunday.

Trump is expected to speak at a Team Trump Iowa Commit to Caucus Event at Bridge View Center, at 102 Church Street, at around 2:30 p.m.

Doors will open, and the event will kick off at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, including how to get tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.