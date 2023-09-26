Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Couple celebrates 1,000 rides on roller coaster this year at Iowa amusement park

A couple has reached a major milestone at an amusement park in northwest Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple has reached a major milestone at an amusement park in northwest Iowa.

They celebrated riding one of its roller coasters a thousand times in a year.

Arnolds Park Amusement Park shared these photos on its Facebook Page of the couple.

This is when Tom and Margaret Wuggazer celebrated their latest ride on the Legend Roller Coaster on September 3rd.

The Des Moines Register reports the retired couple started counting their rides last year.

Last year, they recorded more than 600 total.

This year, the couple started counting and riding when the park’s season started in May.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L to R) Hailee Rance and McKenna Rance.
Operation Quickfind: Hailee and McKenna Rance
The Iowa Pork Producers Association is cooking up a marketing campaign with four Iowa State...
New NIL deal with Iowa State football players encourages Iowans to buy more pork
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
Woman killed in Marshall County tractor accident
Prison bars
Former Iowa pastor sentenced for drugging, sexually abusing child

Latest News

A strike involving thousands of workers across the U.S. is now into its second full week.
Biden to picket with striking autoworkers as government shutdown looms
A couple has reached a major milestone at an amusement park in northwest Iowa.
Couple celebrates 1,000 rides on roller coaster this summer at Iowa amusement park
CCA Student of the Month Olivia Hancock and her mom Christine.
Student of the Month helps school and community be a more positive place
The Iowa Pork Producers are partnering with four Iowa State football players to encourage...
New NIL deal with Iowa State football players encourages Iowans to buy more pork