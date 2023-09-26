Applications for assistance through Cedar Rapids Snow Buddies program open in October

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Applications to join the city of Cedar Rapids’ Snow Buddies sidewalk snow removal program open next week.

The program pairs volunteers with residents who are not physically able to remove snow and ice from their sidewalks during the winter months.

City staff said people in need of help, who meet the program qualifications, can apply to receive assistance on the city’s website beginning at 8 a.m. on Oct. 3.

Alternatively, people can call City Solid Waste & Recycling Customer Service at 319-286-5897.

Qualifications to receive help through the Snow Buddies program include:

Must reside in Cedar Rapids

Must have a property with a sidewalk

Must be 65-years-old or older, or have a mobility impairment

Must qualify under the income guidelines

People who would like to volunteer to be a Snow Hero to help remove the snow can sign up on the city’s website.

