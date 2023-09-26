Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Animal Rescue League of Iowa removes nearly 100 dogs from central Iowa puppy mill

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just days old, from a licensed breeder in Boone County.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just days old, from a licensed breeder in Boone County.

The Mobile Rescue Team said the smell hit them before they even entered the buildings.

“The dogs were living in their own feces and urine, including some pregnant mamas and puppies,” the ARL wrote in a press release. “Many of the dogs were matted and some were incredibly thin.”

The team said the ARL continues to grapple with a high population of animals, dogs in particular, so they set up temporary housing in the training center.

Because of the high population of animals at the ARL, staff are asking for help with donations as they care for the animals. They’re also asking that people consider adopting to give pets a home and open space for more animals arriving at their facility.

Find more information on the ARL’s website, here.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it helped remove nearly 100 dogs and puppies, some just days old, from a licensed breeder in Boone County.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L to R) Hailee Rance and McKenna Rance.
Operation Quickfind: Hailee and McKenna Rance
The Iowa Pork Producers Association is cooking up a marketing campaign with four Iowa State...
New NIL deal with Iowa State football players encourages Iowans to buy more pork
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
Prison bars
Former Iowa pastor sentenced for drugging, sexually abusing child
Kalie Hutt
Appanoose County woman charged with attempted murder

Latest News

A man in Cedar Rapids shovels snow from a sidewalk.
Applications for assistance through Cedar Rapids Snow Buddies program open in October
The vests for K9s Charlie (left) and Nora (right) were donated by the nonprofit, Vested...
Linn County Sheriff’s K9s receive donated body armor
Online bidding begins today for items from Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant.
Items at Iowa Wesleyan Campus to be freely up for grabs at Community Days
A strike involving thousands of workers across the U.S. is now into its second full week.
Biden to picket with striking autoworkers as government shutdown looms