Woman killed in Marshall County tractor accident
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Union, Iowa woman died in a tractor accident in Marshall County on Saturday morning.
Crews responded to a rural area in northwestern Marshall County around 10:30 a.m. where they found 57-year-old Beth Fuhs.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said she had been operating a loader tractor when it overturned.
She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.