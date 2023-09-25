Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Woman killed in Marshall County tractor accident

A Union, Iowa woman died in a tractor accident in Marshall County on Saturday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Union, Iowa woman died in a tractor accident in Marshall County on Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a rural area in northwestern Marshall County around 10:30 a.m. where they found 57-year-old Beth Fuhs.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said she had been operating a loader tractor when it overturned.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Lawrence, a 39-year-old store employee, was in the process of putting groceries in the...
Grocery store employee helping customer with bags dies after gun discharges
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Iowa City Police seeking public's assistance in assault investigation
Iowa City Police seeking help in identifying person of interest
Gregory Allen Showalter Sr.
Update: Gregory Showalter has been taken into Custody

Latest News

A Union, Iowa woman died in a tractor accident in Marshall County on Saturday morning.
Woman killed in Marshall County tractor accident
SYC Safely Sheltered Rescue Animals
Coralville woman trying to save more animals from euthanasia lists and find foster homes
DBQ School Bond Group
Dubuque Community Schools working to educate public on ins and outs of bond referendum
FILE - This undated image provided by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu seen from the OSIRIS-REx...
NASA’s first asteroid samples land on Earth after release from spacecraft