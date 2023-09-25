Woman killed in Marshall County tractor accident

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Union, Iowa woman died in a tractor accident in Marshall County on Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a rural area in northwestern Marshall County around 10:30 a.m. where they found 57-year-old Beth Fuhs.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said she had been operating a loader tractor when it overturned.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

