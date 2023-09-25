Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

US military captures key Islamic State militant during helicopter raid in Syria

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus.
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military said Monday it had captured an operator for the Islamic State extremist group during a helicopter raid in northern Syria.

The operator, Abu Halil al-Fad’ani, “was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

His capture on Saturday increases the chance that U.S. counterterrorism operations there will be able to target additional members of the group, command spokesman Lt. Col. Troy Garlock said.

The U.S. has approximately 900 troops in Syria focused on countering the remnants of the Islamic State group, which had held a wide swath of Syria until 2019.

News of the capture came as U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces imposed a curfew after continued skirmishes with rival Arab militiamen. According to reports from Syrian media and activists, the Syrian Democratic Forces imposed the curfew Monday in several towns in Deir el-Zour province, including in Ziban, close to the Iraqi border where the Americans are based. Hundreds of U.S. troops have been there since 2015. The oil-rich province has Syria’s largest oil fields.

Syria remains in a bloody 12-year civil war that has killed a half-million people. The Syrian government of President Bashar Assad in Damascus sees the Kurdish-led forces as secessionist fighters and has denounced their alliance with the United States in the war against the Islamic State militants and their self-ruled enclave in eastern Syria.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Lawrence, a 39-year-old store employee, was in the process of putting groceries in the...
Grocery store employee helping customer with bags dies after gun discharges
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Woman killed in Marshall County tractor accident
Iowa City Police seeking public's assistance in assault investigation
Iowa City Police seeking help in identifying person of interest

Latest News

Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show...
A reboot of ‘The Office’ is in the works, report says
ROTC members said that coming to the event further motivated their military decisions. The...
‘This is sort of a tearjerker’: Nearly 50 war veterans honored with recreated homecoming
The University of Iowa Athletics Department has announced that they’ve teamed up with Altius...
Univ. of Iowa adds general manager to lead NIL program
Burned cars are shown upon entering Kaniau Road, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii....
Some Lahaina residents allowed to return to deadly wildfire burn zone