Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Renowned Iowa photographer retires after 67 years

A renowned central Iowa photographer, known for shooting dozens of Iowa State Fair queens, and moments from the state senate, is retiring after 67 years.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Iowa (KCCI) - A renowned central Iowa photographer, known for shooting dozens of Iowa State Fair queens, and moments from the state senate, is retiring after 67 years.

Charlie Stover began his career while attending Lincoln High in Des Moines.

Stover became known for his panoramic pictures and group shots. Some of them now hang in the Iowa State Fairgrounds museum.

Now 85 years old, he says his secret has been building relationships to build the business.

“This woman came up to me and said ‘you photographed my wedding four years ago,’ another one comes up and says’ I’ve got you beat, I had him 42,’ another one comes up and says ‘well, he did mine 50 years ago,’ Stover said.”

Stover’s final shoot before retirement was Saturday at Lincoln High’s Class of ‘73 50-year reunion.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Lawrence, a 39-year-old store employee, was in the process of putting groceries in the...
Grocery store employee helping customer with bags dies after gun discharges
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Iowa City Police seeking public's assistance in assault investigation
Iowa City Police seeking help in identifying person of interest
Gregory Allen Showalter Sr.
Update: Gregory Showalter has been taken into Custody

Latest News

MercyOne to host diaper drives at eastern Iowa locations
MercyOne will host diaper drives at several of its locations in eastern Iowa starting Monday.
MercyOne to host diaper drives at eastern Iowa locations
Mount Vernon-Lisbon police say a man was hurt while rock climbing at Palisades-Kepler State Park.
Man injured while rock climbing at Palisades-Kepler State Park
A renowned central Iowa photographer, known for shooting dozens of Iowa State Fair queens, and...
Renowned Iowa photographer retiring after 67 years