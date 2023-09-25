Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ottumwa Police end homecoming game early following shots fired incident

Police officers were also trying to track down a convicted murderer.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ottumwa Police Officers faced two major incidents Friday as they tried to track down a convicted murderer and respond to shots being fired near the High School stadium.

It happened during Ottumwa’s homecoming game against Marshalltown High School.

Officials were also trying to track down convicted murderer Gregory Showalter. Showalter was on trial for killing his wife and didn’t show up for court the same day the jury found him guilty.

Due to these two incidents, the Ottumwa Police Department had to turn to outside help from the Wapello County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa State Patrol. The game was forced to end at halftime.

Since the incident, Gregory Showalter has been taken into custody.

No one was hurt during the shots fired incident.

The Ottumwa Police Department continues to investigate.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Lawrence, a 39-year-old store employee, was in the process of putting groceries in the...
Grocery store employee helping customer with bags dies after gun discharges
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Woman killed in Marshall County tractor accident
Iowa City Police seeking public's assistance in assault investigation
Iowa City Police seeking help in identifying person of interest

Latest News

Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations
The Iowa Pork Producers are partnering with four Iowa State University football players to...
New NIL deal with Iowa State football players encourages Iowans to buy more pork
This will be the first time this has been held in eastern Iowa.
3A/4A State Baseball Tournament heads to Cedar Rapids’ Veterans Memorial Stadium next year
No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations