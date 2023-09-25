Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

New NIL deal with Iowa State football players encourages Iowans to buy more pork

The Iowa Pork Producers Association is cooking up a marketing campaign with four Iowa State...
The Iowa Pork Producers Association is cooking up a marketing campaign with four Iowa State Cyclone football players.(Iowa Pork Producer's Association)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Pork Producers Association is cooking up a marketing campaign with four Iowa State Cyclone football players.

It’s an NIL (name, image, likeness) deal with players: Miles Purchase, Tyler Moore, Tommy Hamann, and Caleb Bacon to push Iowans to buy pork products.

The last names seen on the back of their jerseys provides, “Purchase Moore Hamann Bacon.”

“After the ‘Hamann Bacon’ photo went viral on social media following the Cyclones’ season opener, we knew we had to jump on this opportunity,” said Trish Cook, president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. “These four young men are not only great football players, they also have strong academic records, and great last names! We couldn’t be more excited to work with them in this fun initiative to publicize Iowa pork.”

The Iowa Pork Producers Association said it will run ads on social media featuring the four players surrounded by Iowa pork while strategically using their last names.

The deal will also see the donation of $1,000 of pork to each player’s food pantry of choice.

“I think it’s just hilarious being able to use play-on words on our last names in a super clever way to promote Iowa pork and it’s just an all-around great opportunity to bring us all together,” said Hamann, a redshirt freshman defensive end for the Iowa State Cyclones.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Lawrence, a 39-year-old store employee, was in the process of putting groceries in the...
Grocery store employee helping customer with bags dies after gun discharges
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Iowa City Police seeking public's assistance in assault investigation
Iowa City Police seeking help in identifying person of interest
Woman killed in Marshall County tractor accident

Latest News

3A/4A State Baseball Tournament heads to Cedar Rapids’ Veterans Memorial Stadium next year
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson gives the details of a slow-moving low...
First Alert Forecast: Monday midday, September 25
Stan Reinganz Keystone AEA Chief administrator joins us to talk about the role the AEA plays in...
How Iowa's Area Education Agencies plays an important role in education in Iowa
Courtney Axline from Learning RX joins us to talk about how to support your child's teachers.
How best to support your child's teachers