Muscatine man sentenced to 45 years in prison for sex abuse charges

George Wesley Bishop II
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 22nd, 2023, a 45-year-old man was sentenced after being found guilty of multiple counts of sex abuse.

Back in July, court evidence showed that George Wesley Bishop II sexually abused a minor multiple times over a several-year period. He was found guilty of one count of Sex Abuse in the 2nd Degree, three counts of Sex Abuse in the 3rd Degree, and three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Bishop was sentenced to a maximum of 45 years in prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender upon completion of his sentence.

