MercyOne to host diaper drives at eastern Iowa locations

MercyOne will host diaper drives at several of its locations in eastern Iowa starting Monday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne will host diaper drives at several of its locations in eastern Iowa starting Monday.

Organizers said diapers cost about $100 a month per child, and about one in three families struggle with affording diapers.

To help fill this need, the hospital is collecting diapers of all brands and sizes as well as cash donations until this Friday.

The diapers will go to local nonprofits, including Love Inc., Alternatives Pregnancy Center and Plentiful Pantry.

“Not being able to afford diapers can negatively impact a family’s ability to work. Daycares typically require parents to supply diapers and if parents are unable to, they may not be able to access childcare,” said Heidi Witt, MercyOne senior community benefit coordinator. “Safety-net programs don’t typically allow diapers or other hygiene products to be purchased with funds, so this is a critical need.”

People can drop off diaper donations at the following MercyOne location:

  • MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center
  • MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center
  • MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center
  • MercyOne Bluebell Road Health Plaza
  • MercyOne Kimball Family Medicine and Pediatrics Care

