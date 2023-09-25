Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Mason City driver taken to hospital after vehicle hit by train

Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol(Marlon Hall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Mason City driver was taken to the hospital after their vehicle was hit by a train in Floyd County on Sunday evening.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 6th Street and Chickasaw Street in Rudd, Iowa.

Officials said the 36-year-old driver was heading northbound on 6th Street near the railroad crossing, when they tried to drive around the railroad arms, which were down at the time.

The vehicle was hit by a Canadian Pacific Train on the driver’s side.

Officials have not provided an update on the driver’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Lawrence, a 39-year-old store employee, was in the process of putting groceries in the...
Grocery store employee helping customer with bags dies after gun discharges
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Iowa City Police seeking public's assistance in assault investigation
Iowa City Police seeking help in identifying person of interest
Gregory Allen Showalter Sr.
Update: Gregory Showalter has been taken into Custody

Latest News

Woman killed in Marshall County tractor accident
A Union, Iowa woman died in a tractor accident in Marshall County on Saturday morning.
Woman killed in Marshall County tractor accident
SYC Safely Sheltered Rescue Animals
Coralville woman trying to save more animals from euthanasia lists and find foster homes
DBQ School Bond Group
Dubuque Community Schools working to educate public on ins and outs of bond referendum