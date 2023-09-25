Show You Care
Low pressure hangs around, bringing scattered storm chances

Some scattered showers and storms start to be possible starting this afternoon.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system will slowly move through the region over the next couple of days, carrying some scattered showers and storms with it.

An associated frontal boundary stretches from the low center in Minnesota across the eastern half of the TV9 viewing area this morning. Right along this boundary, we’ve seen patchy areas of fog develop, and that remains a possibility until mid-morning. Like some recent mornings, be prepared for changing visibility conditions on your morning commute to work or school.

Otherwise, a decent amount of sunshine will be present early in the day, with some scattered clouds becoming more likely as the day goes on. By the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will be possible in parts of the area, with our northern counties and those along the frontal boundary somewhat more favored for this activity. While the storms will be scattered, they will be slow-moving. Isolated areas of heavy rainfall are possible as a result, though many areas will miss out on any rain entirely today. Highs reach the mid 70s to low 80s.

An area of low pressure and an associated frontal boundary will both serve as focus for some scattered showers and storms through Tuesday.(KCRG)

A few showers and storms are possible tonight, as well, as lows hit the upper 50s to low 60s. An increase in activity is possible into the afternoon as we warm up a little bit, with the area of low pressure tracking right through eastern Iowa. Due to a slightly cooler air mass getting into the area, and increased cloud and rain activity, highs will likely be held back in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Drier weather returns for the middle of the week, and will stick around for at least several days to follow. A large area of high pressure sets up in the eastern United States, generally bringing quiet weather to the area. We will be on the warm side of the high, though, with temperatures gradually climbing pretty decently above normal into the low 80s by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

