Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth

Ja'Marcus Bullard said he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a massive alligator with a human torso in its mouth. (Source: WFTS)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (Gray News) – Officials in Florida have identified the woman whose body was found inside the mouth of an alligator on Friday afternoon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham.

Ja’Marcus Bullard told WFTS he was walking to a job interview when he passed a waterway and saw a massive alligator with a human torso in its mouth. He immediately called the police.

Deputies responded to McKay Creek near Ridgecrest Park around 1:50 p.m. Friday. With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator – which was nearly 14 feet long – was “humanely killed and removed from the waterway,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered the rest of Peckham’s remains from the water.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said anyone who has a concern regarding an alligator in the area should call their Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Lawrence, a 39-year-old store employee, was in the process of putting groceries in the...
Grocery store employee helping customer with bags dies after gun discharges
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Iowa City Police seeking public's assistance in assault investigation
Iowa City Police seeking help in identifying person of interest
Woman killed in Marshall County tractor accident

Latest News

A plaque showing the names of some of the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting is pictured...
Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett gives his glove to a fan in the stands after a...
Plane carrying Pittsburgh Steelers makes emergency landing in Kansas City
The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the...
8 injured when JetBlue flight from Ecuador hits severe turbulence as it approaches Fort Lauderdale
This Aug. 17, 2021 photo shows Quagga mussels cover the engine of a Bell P-39 Airacobra...
Historians race to find Great Lakes shipwrecks before invasive mussels destroy them
In this photo provided by I AM ALS, Dan Tate, right, delivers a printed petition from ALS...
Experimental treatment pushed by ALS patients gets day before FDA, but agency unconvinced it works