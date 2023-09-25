Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at the HyVee in Marion caused the grocery store to have to evacuate Monday afternoon.

Marion Fire Chief Tom Fagan said the fire started in a refrigerator unit and was out by the time they got there. However, there was quite a bit of smoke throughout the building which forced people to evacuate.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

