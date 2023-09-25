Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at the HyVee in Marion caused the grocery store to have to evacuate Monday afternoon.

Marion Fire Chief Tom Fagan said the fire started in a refrigerator unit and was out by the time they got there. However, there was quite a bit of smoke throughout the building which forced people to evacuate.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Lawrence, a 39-year-old store employee, was in the process of putting groceries in the...
Grocery store employee helping customer with bags dies after gun discharges
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Woman killed in Marshall County tractor accident
Iowa City Police seeking public's assistance in assault investigation
Iowa City Police seeking help in identifying person of interest

Latest News

Ottumwa Police end homecoming game early
Ottumwa Police end homecoming game early following shots fired incident
The Iowa Pork Producers are partnering with four Iowa State University football players to...
New NIL deal with Iowa State football players encourages Iowans to buy more pork
This will be the first time this has been held in eastern Iowa.
3A/4A State Baseball Tournament heads to Cedar Rapids’ Veterans Memorial Stadium next year
No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire at Marion Hy-Vee causes evacuations