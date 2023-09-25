Show You Care
Coralville woman trying to save more animals from euthanasia lists and find foster homes

SYC Safely Sheltered Rescue Animals
By Jack Lido
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ashlyn Woodburn doesn’t know much about Dexter, but she figures he’s a puppy.

“He’s got some really white teeth so we know he’s pretty young,” Woodburn said.

Woodburn is on a mission to find Dexter - and other animals in need - a home.

“I had always grown up with animals, I’ve always been obsessed, I love them,” Woodburn said. “It’s a dream of mine to help these animals.”

This summer, she started Safely Sheltered Animal Rescue, partnering with shelters across the country to match animals on euthanasia lists with foster homes.

“We pull only from kill shelters we don’t take breeder surrenders, we don’t take owner surrenders,” Woodburn said.

Woodburn herself is the first volunteer. Dexter is the first dog to find his foster home in this new organization.

“I have my own two dogs, I have two cats at home, I just love it,” Woodburn said.

Amber Talbot, the director of PAWS & More Animal Shelter in Washington County, says providing animals a shelter like hers is good, but giving them a foster home is better.

“Instead of having to sit and wait in a cage for its forever home it’s with a family,” Talbot said. “We know if the dog or the cat likes to drink water out of the sink, or is a couch potato, we get to learn so much more than you would sitting in a cage.”

Woodburn says she started fostering as soon as she could, but to help rescue more animals like Dexter, she needs more humans.

“Obviously we need more fosters that’s the main,” she said.

More information on fostering and volunteering can be found here.

