Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids 9-year-old named Kid Captain for Hawkeyes matchup against Michigan State

Nine-year-old Wyatt Rannals, from Cedar Rapids, has been named Kid Captain for this weekend’s...
Nine-year-old Wyatt Rannals, from Cedar Rapids, has been named Kid Captain for this weekend’s game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans.(University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 9-year-old from Cedar Rapids has been named Kid Captain for this weekend’s game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans.

Staff with the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Wyatt Rannals received a life-saving heart transplant at just 3-months-old.

The transplant came after he was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which doctors say is a rare congenital defect in which the left side of the heart is underdeveloped.

Wyatt has had heart catheterization procedures and participates in physical, occupational and speech therapies at Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Wyatt is now 9-years-old and in fourth grade. Hospital staff also said he has recently completed a 5K run.

For more on Wyatt’s story, click here.

Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Lawrence, a 39-year-old store employee, was in the process of putting groceries in the...
Grocery store employee helping customer with bags dies after gun discharges
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Iowa City Police seeking public's assistance in assault investigation
Iowa City Police seeking help in identifying person of interest
Gregory Allen Showalter Sr.
Update: Gregory Showalter has been taken into Custody

Latest News

Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first...
Allar, defense lead No. 7 Penn State past No. 24 Iowa 31-0
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
University of Iowa NIL Store coming soon (COURTESY: University of Iowa)
Univ. of Iowa to open officially licensed ‘NIL Store’
Leshon Williams ready for a bigger challenge - and opportunity - against Penn State
Leshon Williams ready for a bigger challenge - and opportunity - against Penn State