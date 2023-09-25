Show You Care
3A/4A State Baseball Tournament heads to Cedar Rapids’ Veterans Memorial Stadium next year

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Veterans Memorial Stadium will host the 3A/4A State Baseball Tournament next year.

The tournament, which will run from July 22 through July 26, will mark the first time the IHSAA State Tournament will be held at the home of the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

It comes as a collaboration between the Kernels, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Cedar Rapids Tourism Office.

