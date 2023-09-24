Show You Care
Rain chances clear out this evening

We woke up this morning with some splash & dash showers and even patchy fog across the viewing area with highs in some places much cooler as compared to Saturda
By Erik Dean
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We woke up this morning with some splash & dash showers and even patchy fog across the viewing area with highs in some places much cooler as compared to Saturday.

Visiblity
Visiblity(KCRG)

Rain chances will dwindle down this evening and we will be left with partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will not be ruled out of the question as we head into the overnight hours and into the first part of your Monday.

On Monday, we will start the day with a mixture of sun & clouds. Rain chances, albeit small, will be in the forecast for the afternoon & evening hours. A rumble of thunder or two is not out of the question.

Highs tomorrow
Highs tomorrow(KCG)

Rain chances continue for Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. We will head back into the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the work week. As we head into next weekend, mostly sunny skies will remain with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.

