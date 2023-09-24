CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting Sunday with a few isolated showers and storms moving through Eastern Iowa. However, most of our area is dry with temperatures in the 60s.

Today & Tonight

Isolated showers can’t be ruled out mid to late this afternoon. However, most of Eastern Iowa looks dry today with highs reaching the 70s. Tonight also looks quiet with lows in the upper 50s.

Isolated showers and a partly cloudy sky on Sunday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Monday & Beyond

Scattered showers and some storms are possible again Monday and into the day on Tuesday before we settle back into a dry pattern. Highs in the 70s are expected for the upcoming workweek with overnight temperatures in the 50s and 60s. As we end the month of September and begin October the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above normal temperatures for Eastern Iowa.

