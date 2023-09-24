Iowa City Senior Center holds inaugurals ‘Pickleball Jamboree’

Coralville, Iowa (KCRG) -This jamboree was free, open to the public at the GreenState Family Fieldhouse and featured games for everyone, from beginners to advanced players.

The event raised over $5,000 for the non-profit Friends of the Iowa City Senior Center.

Organizers say this sport can help people both physically and mentally.

“you keep active you keep going yeah it’s also a way for people to meet new people so it’s that social connections that is created through that as well,” said ICSC Program Specialist Michelle Buhman.

She says they are already planning to hold the event again next year.

This jamboree also featured players from various University of Iowa teams.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.