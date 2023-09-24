Show You Care
Coe rolls past Nebraska Wesleyan 56-6 to move to 4-0

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kohawks never trailed en route to their drubbing of Nebraska Wesleyan, scoring 35 first half points and winning 56-6.

Coe’s three-headed approach at running back helped Jacob Brecht, Ray Seidel and Trenton Barnes gain over 60 yards each, with Seidel rushing for a touchdown and Barnes added two more.

Barnes also caught a receiving touchdown on a 34-yard screen pass from Carter Maske.

Maske was efficient, completing 17 of his 28 attempts for 288 yards, four TDs and no interceptions.

Caden Mata also so action under center, throwing for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Zamari Bruce led the Kohawks through the air with 140 yards on six receptions.

Coe faces undefeated Wartburg next Saturday, set for 1:00 p.m.

