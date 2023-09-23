A great family breakfast recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares a great family breakfast recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Cups
Makes 12 Oatmeal Cups
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 ½ tsp. cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 1 cup milk
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 medium Granny Smith apple, peeled and chopped
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Combine oats, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl.
- In a separate bowl, mix milk, eggs, brown sugar, and vanilla.
- Add milk mixture to oats and stir to combine. Gently mix in apples.
- Add mixture to 12 muffin tins sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake for 25–28 minutes, or until oatmeal cups are firm. Store in the refrigerator for up to one week or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition information per oatmeal cup using skim milk: 137 calories; 2 g fat; 0.5 g saturated fat; 35 mg cholesterol; 71 mg sodium; 26 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 11.5 g sugar; 4.5 g protein
