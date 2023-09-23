Cedar Rapids woman raises more than $10,000 for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa City are lacing up their walking shoes today to help raise money and spread awareness at the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk brings caretakers, loved ones and anyone impacted by Alzheimer’s together to not only share their stories but also raise funds for research, support and care.

Registration for the walk begins at 8 a.m. this morning at City Park in Iowa City.

There is a one and two-mile route for those walking. All funds go to the Association with the ultimate goal of finding a cure.

Walk manager Marc Hill said it’s a great bonding experience for anyone who’s been impacted by the disease.

“The disease is a disease, but we all go on a different journey with this disease and it’s important to share those journeys so that people know they’re not alone, that they have resources available and there is hope,” he said. “At the end of the day, we have treatments for the first time, which is amazing, and we’re learning more about the disease every year. And so it’s really important that people come out, share their story and participate,” said Hill.

The Cedar Rapids walk is set for October 13th.

One Cedar Rapids woman, Justina Dunlap and her team have already raised more than 10 thousand dollars. She says it’s all in memory of her late husband Tom.

Tom was diagnosed when he was 66. While it was caught early and Tom even tried a study of a drug, Tom died last year when he was 74.

Now for Justina, it’s about keeping his legacy alive.

“I was married to him for over 50 years, so he was the love of my life and so I wanted to honor him,” she said. “To me, the walk is such an empowering situation where you are surrounded by people who are caregivers, people with Alzheimer’s, every gamut of Alzheimer’s,” said Dunlap.

The Iowa City ceremony begins at nine this morning with the walk kicking off at 10.

If you’re interested you can still sign up by clicking here.

