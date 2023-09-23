Show You Care
AsianFest returns to Cedar Rapids for its 9th festival

People can enjoy and learn about different Asian cultures
People can enjoy and learn about different Asian cultures
By Emily Schrad
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Flair, Fusion and Flavor. You can find all that and more Saturday at the 9th annual AsianFest.

The festival starts at noon on Saturday at NewBo City Market. People can enjoy all types of different Asian cuisines, see performances and even a fashion show.

There are also various interactive villages set up where people can learn all about the cultures of different Asian countries.

Leaders with the festival say it’s all about bringing everyone together and connecting as a community.

“The goal is that we all get to feel comfortable with our differences, yet the common thing that we want to bring to Iowa that is people are welcome. People are welcome to settle their roots here because we embrace diversity, we embrace engagement. We embrace cultures, both sides,” said Kanu Priya Salaria, AsianFest Board Member.

Next year is the festival’s 10th anniversary and Priya Salaria said they have already started planning for the milestone.

AsianFest goes until 8 p.m. Saturday night.

