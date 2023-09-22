Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for helping son flee the country

Lima Younes
Lima Younes(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mother found guilty last month of helping her son, who was charged with attempted murder, flee the country was sentenced on Friday.

Lima Younes was sentenced to five years in prison.

Officials said her son, 19-year-old Ali Younes, allegedly robbed and strangled someone at the University of Iowa in April.

Ali was on house arrest with his family in O’Brien County, pending trial for charges of attempted murder, first-degree robbery and first degree theft.

A judge granted Younes conditional pre-trial release, which required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, as well as surrender his passport and stay with his family. Officials in the Johnson County Attorney’s Office were notified on Saturday that Younes had removed his monitoring device, with law enforcement officials unable to locate him.

Officials said Ali used Jordanian travel documents to board a flight that left Chicago O’Hare International Airport and to go to the country of Jordan.

University of Iowa Police have arrested Younes’ parents for aiding and abetting his escape. Alfred Younes and Lima Younes have both been charged with Escape from Custody. Alfred Younes was arrested while attempting to board a flight from Omaha to Jordan.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.
Decorah man arrested after threatening officer in Winneshiek County
The Cedar Rapids Kernels are celebrating their first Midwest League title in almost 30 years.
Cedar Rapids Kernels celebrate Midwest League title
While not the actual card that was sold at auction, this example shows what the Michael Jordan...
Michael Jordan rookie card found in unclaimed Iowa safe deposit box sells for more than $5K

Latest News

Flu season starts soon, and health officials recommend getting your shot now.
Cold, flu season could bring a triple threat
Linn County Master Gardener Beula Dvorak joins us to talk about the little free library talk...
Master Gardener's little free library talk series
The UAW president announces new strikes against two automakers.
UAW president announces new strikes against two automakers
Moose spotted in Sioux County, IA
Moose wanders into Northwest Iowa