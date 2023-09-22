Woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for helping son flee the country

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mother found guilty last month of helping her son, who was charged with attempted murder, flee the country was sentenced on Friday.

Lima Younes was sentenced to five years in prison.

Officials said her son, 19-year-old Ali Younes, allegedly robbed and strangled someone at the University of Iowa in April.

Ali was on house arrest with his family in O’Brien County, pending trial for charges of attempted murder, first-degree robbery and first degree theft.

A judge granted Younes conditional pre-trial release, which required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, as well as surrender his passport and stay with his family. Officials in the Johnson County Attorney’s Office were notified on Saturday that Younes had removed his monitoring device, with law enforcement officials unable to locate him.

Officials said Ali used Jordanian travel documents to board a flight that left Chicago O’Hare International Airport and to go to the country of Jordan.

University of Iowa Police have arrested Younes’ parents for aiding and abetting his escape. Alfred Younes and Lima Younes have both been charged with Escape from Custody. Alfred Younes was arrested while attempting to board a flight from Omaha to Jordan.

