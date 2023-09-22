Washington family close to raising $20,000 for special service dog for son

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Jessica Blauvelt of Washington describes her youngest, Ezekial, as a fun-loving little boy. But his epilepsy has changed his life quite a bit.

His doose syndrome epilepsy is rare among children his age. It can cause multiple seizures a day, every day, as well as various developmental delays that result in behavioral disorders.

“We really realized he’s lost a lot, we figured he had lost about 18 months of abilities overnight,” Jessica told TV9.

According to doctors, one of the best treatments is a service animal.

“This service dog we know will just make this huge impact on helping him be able to function a little better in our world,” said Jessica.

It will cost about $20,000 to get a service dog for Ezekial. Once the money is fully raised, an organization in Ohio called ‘4 Paws for Ability’ will breed and train a dog to help Ezekial.

“They’re going to train a service dog for Ezekiel in seizure detection, behavior redirection, the dog will kind of help him calm down and redirect him when he’s feeling overwhelmed,” said Jessica.

With just about $7,000 left to raise, the Blauvelt’s hold onto hope that they can make this new addition to their family as soon as possible.

“It’s life changing because this will really change our lives, it will make such a huge impact on us, our children,” said Jessica.

Already the family has raised so much money through various fundraisers and donations from local churches, businesses, family, friends, and even strangers.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

