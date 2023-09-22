Show You Care
Save CR Heritage holds forum on $220 million CRCSD bond as it heads to voters in November

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Community School District held a special meeting at 5:30 P.M. on Thursday, September 21st where they approved a bond referendum that citizens will vote on on November 7th.

At around the same time as the school district’s meeting to approve the bond signatures, Save CR Heritage held a forum discussing the issue at the downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library.

Earlier this year, Save CR Heritage fought against the school board’s planned demolition of Harrison Elementary.

The panelists were critical of the bond referendum, including the only school board member who’s against the plan: Dexter Merschbrock.

They voiced concerns about how the facility master plan will impact school size, neighborhoods and busing.

“It feels like there’s a lot of loose ends that haven’t been talked about in a transparent manner.” said The President of Save CR Heritage Nikki Halvorson.

For more information on the CRSD’s original bond and its contents click here.

