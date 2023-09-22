Rain chances pick up today and continue into the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Active weather returns with a few showers and storms around today and more rain expected this weekend.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

Afternoon temperatures today climb to the Look for some isolated to scattered storms to become more likely through the day today as a disturbance moves into the area. This could affect Friday night high school football games, so be prepared for that if you have plans to attend one tonight. On and off chances for showers and a few storms take us into Saturday though there will still be plenty of dry time mixed in ahead of the main front.

More widespread and persistent rainfall is expected as the main front moves in late Saturday and throughout Sunday. Some of these storms could initially be strong or even severe in our far western counties, with damaging wind and large hail the main threats late Saturday. Due to the time of day, they’ll likely be weaker as they move through more of the area overnight. Still, a good chance for some decent rainfall begins during this time.

More widespread and persistent rainfall is expected as the main front moves in late Saturday and throughout Sunday. Temperatures tumble to the lower 70s Sunday with plenty of cloud cover overhead and continued rainfall. Winds look to pick up to end the weekend too. Rainfall totals are still looking healthy overall, with amounts ranging from 0.50″ to 2″ in spots. If you receive more than one round of storms over the next few days, you’re most likely to see those higher totals.

The latest severe weather outlook for tomorrow from the Storm Prediction Center. (KCRG)

3-day rainfall totals of an inch or more are expected by the time rain wraps up at the end of the weekend. (KCRG)

Some lingering showers could still be around Monday before we dry out next week. Seasonal low to mid 70s take us through the first week of fall.

