Plenty of clouds with storm chances increasing later Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An active few days are ahead for eastern Iowa, with a handful of shower and storm chances.

Some areas of patchy fog are possible early on Friday, with early reports favoring southern Iowa for that potential. Be prepared for changing visibility conditions underneath otherwise cloudy skies. Otherwise, we’ll be waiting on a mid-level disturbance to move out of eastern Nebraska and across the state throughout the day. As it does, the chance for showers and storms increases by afternoon into the evening. This could potentially affect Friday night high school football games, so be prepared for that if you have plans to attend one tonight. Highs will be held back a bit today by cloud cover, likely in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered storms could linger tonight, but will tend to move out of the area early on Saturday. This gives us a bit of a break during the day, though we can’t rule out isolated shower or storm development at times. Most will stay dry for a little while, and temperatures will get a chance to get to the upper 70s and low 80s with some breaks in the clouds.

By Saturday evening and night, showers and storms that develop to our west will be moving into the TV9 viewing area. Some of these storms could initially be strong or even severe in our far western counties, with damaging wind and large hail the main threats. Due to the time of day, they’ll likely be weaker as they move through more of the area overnight. Still, a good chance for some decent rainfall begins during this time.

The risk for severe weather on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2023. (KCRG)

That chance extends into Sunday, too, with additional showers and storms possible. Due to the widespread cloud cover and rainfall, highs will likely be held back into the upper 60s and low 70s. It’ll be windy at times, too, from Saturday into Sunday.

Rainfall totals are still looking healthy overall, with amounts ranging from 0.50″ to 2″ in spots. If you receive more than one round of storms over the next few days, you’re most likely to see those higher totals.

Some showers may linger on Monday, but drier weather looks possible for the rest of the 9-day forecast. Temperatures will generally be in the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs for a few days, and upper 40s to lower 50s for lows. A modest warming trend is possible toward the end of the work week into the upper 70s.

