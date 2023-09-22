Show You Care
Monticello Community School District, Police warn of consequences for engaging in illegal homecoming ‘traditions’

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a joint statement sent by Monticello’s Chief of Police and Monticello Community School District’s Superintendent, officials are warning that students and individuals who participate in illegal pastimes will see consequences.

The warning comes after incidents such as “throwing eggs and “TP’ing” have resulted in “personal injury and property damage.”

You can read the full statement below:

Parents, Students, and Staff,

Homecoming Week is always exciting in the Monticello Community.  The school hosts a variety of activities for our students and families and we take pride in our community coming together for these events. In our community, one Monticello Homecoming tradition has been TP’ing.  This is not a school sponsored activity, but has widely been observed as a harmless Homecoming ritual. Unfortunately, a few have taken things too far. Recently we have been made aware of incidents such as throwing eggs, pouring syrup, and putting cheese on personal property such as vehicles and houses. This behavior has resulted in a personal injury, and property damage.  These incidents not only cause damage and injury but hard feelings in the community as well.

The Monticello Community School District has been in contact with the Monticello Police Department and effective immediately all TP’ing activities in the community will be suspended for the remainder of the 2023/24 school year.  Law Enforcement will disperse individuals participating in these activities and individuals identified as possessing or utilizing additional items intended for damaging or defacing property may be prosecuted for criminal mischief and/or trespassing.  In addition, students may be subject to school consequences for their participation in these activities.

I would like to apologize to anyone in the community who has been negatively impacted by recent events.  If anyone has information regarding the individuals responsible for recent inappropriate activities, please report this to the Monticello Police Department.

Sincerely,

Brian Jaeger - Superintendent

Britt D. Smith - Chief of Police

