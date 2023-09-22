Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man charged with killing Algona police officer back in Iowa

On Thursday, Ricke was extradited back to Iowa for a court appearance in Kossuth County.
On Thursday, Ricke was extradited back to Iowa for a court appearance in Kossuth County.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with killing an Algona police officer has been extradited back to Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol issued a Blue Alert after the Sept. 13th shooting, which happened in the 100 block of South Minnesota Street in Algona at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officer Kevin Cram was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was a 10-year veteran in law enforcement.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota said several agencies helped to arrest the alleged shooter, 43-year-old Kyle Ricke. Ricke was wanted by police on harassment charges at the time of the shooting.

On Thursday, Ricke was extradited back to Iowa for a court appearance in Kossuth County. The judge raised Ricke’s bond from $1 million to $2 million cash only.

He has been charged with one count of First Degree Murder.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer
While not the actual card that was sold at auction, this example shows what the Michael Jordan...
Michael Jordan rookie card found in unclaimed Iowa safe deposit box sells for more than $5K
Four injured in Dubuque roof collapse
Five Iowa schools were honored in the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Dept. of Education names five Iowa schools as ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’
Police arrested Caeden-Philip Nyanjenga, 18, of Decorah. He faces felony criminal mischief...
18-year-old facing hate crime charges for alleged vandalism at Decorah church

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Garrett Nurre
Athlete of the Week: Garrett Nurre
Save CR Heritage holds forum on $220 million CRCSD bond as it heads to voters in November
Save CR Heritage holds forum on $220 million CRCSD bond as it heads to voters in November
A look at Iowa's Blue Alert system
Advocacy group says dispersing homeless population leading to increasing mortality rate
Advocacy group says dispersing homeless population leading to increasing mortality rate