Iowa City Police seeking help in identifying person of interest

Iowa City Police seeking public's assistance in assault investigation
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an assault investigation.

On September 10th, 2023, at approximately 2:30 a.m., police responded to a large fight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Alec Fjelstul at AFjelstul@iowa-city.org or 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

