Dubuque man charged with sexually abusing child

Joy Langrine
Joy Langrine(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old man from Dubuque has been arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions.

Officials say that on January 5th, 2023, police were dispatched to Mercy Hospital in reference to a report of sexual abuse. Officials interviewed the victim, who stated that 23-year-old Joy Langrine had also abused her back in December. They conducted a DNA test of the victim’s clothing which also came back positive with Langrine’s DNA.

Following an investigation, Langrine was charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree - Child Victim/Person 4 or More Years Old.

