Des Moines woman charged for alleged vandalism of law enforcement vehicles during Cy-Hawk game

A Des Moines woman is facing more than a dozen felony charges for damaging police vehicles during this month's Cy-Hawk Game in Ames.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A Des Moines woman is facing more than a dozen felony charges for damaging police vehicles during this month’s CyHawk Game in Ames.

KCCI reports Giada Morresi, 25, is charged with eight counts of first-degree criminal mischief and seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief.

She is accused of keying or scraping 15 Iowa State Patrol and Story County Sheriff’s vehicles that were parked near Jack Trice Stadium on September 9.

Morresi is an appointed member of Des Moines’ Transportation Safety Committee.

The mayor of Des Moines says the City Council will review the situation.

