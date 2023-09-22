CRCSD School Board unanimously approves $220 million bond referendum

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday night the Cedar Rapids School Board unanimously approved a $220 million bond referendum to redesign, replace, and renovate several of the district’s facilities.

The “Vote Yes to Invest!” committee - made up of various school board members and area residents - spent several weeks collecting signatures to present in front of the board.

According to their Facebook page, they were able to collect 7,624 signatures. 6,909 were deemed valid signatures by the district.

“This is an exciting time for us here knowing that the school district has not gone out for a general education bond in over 23 years. We want to continue to make sure that we’re out sharing the specifics about the project and how this is going to benefit our students and giving voters the opportunity to make their own personal choice during the November 7th election,” said Superintendent Tawana Grover.

If residents vote ‘yes’ to the bond this November, it would mean a slight increase in property taxes, about $135 a year for a house valued at $100,000 dollars.

