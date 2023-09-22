Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Washington swim coach and teacher passes away

Christopher Cruise
Christopher Cruise(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 21st, 2023, Christopher John Cruise passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Chris was born the son of John and Lina Cruise on September 20th, 1970. He attended Washington High School where he grew his passion for swimming and golf. Chris set the record for the 100-yard breaststroke for the school - a record he still holds after 34 years. He attended Northwestern University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics before obtaining his Master’s degree in Education from the University of Northern Iowa.

Chris had an impressive 25+ year career as a math teacher, varsity swim coach, golf coach, and then assistant athletic director at Washington High School.  He coached the men’s varsity swim team to multiple district wins and a state championship. Chris was elected to the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Washington High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, sons Tyler and Conner, parents John and Linda (Denzler) Cruise, in-laws Jon and Diane Reed, sister-in-law Darcy (Mike) Reed, two nephews Reed and Sam Blocksome, and an army of wonderful friends and extended family.

A Celebration of Life for Chris will be held on Saturday, October 7th from 12:00 PM -4:00 PM at the Classic Event Center: 3607 1st Ave SE Suite A, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 in accordance with his wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to the family who will distribute the funds to various organizations and causes that were important to Chris.

You can read more about Chris and memorial services here.

