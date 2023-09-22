Bremer County Sheriff’s Office catches driver going 96 mph while intoxicated

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s office is asking Iowans to think of others before getting behind the wheel after drinking.

It comes after officers say they pulled over a driver going 96 mph in a 65 mph zone while registering a .203 percent BAC.

The sheriff’s office shared images in a Facebook post on Friday, saying catching someone speeding while intoxicated isn’t a rare occurrence.

