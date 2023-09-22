Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bremer County Sheriff’s Office catches driver going 96 mph while intoxicated

The Bremer County Sheriff’s office is asking Iowans to think of others before getting behind...
The Bremer County Sheriff’s office is asking Iowans to think of others before getting behind the wheel after drinking.(Bremer County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s office is asking Iowans to think of others before getting behind the wheel after drinking.

It comes after officers say they pulled over a driver going 96 mph in a 65 mph zone while registering a .203 percent BAC.

The sheriff’s office shared images in a Facebook post on Friday, saying catching someone speeding while intoxicated isn’t a rare occurrence.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
The Cedar Rapids Kernels are celebrating their first Midwest League title in almost 30 years.
Cedar Rapids Kernels celebrate Midwest League title
While not the actual card that was sold at auction, this example shows what the Michael Jordan...
Michael Jordan rookie card found in unclaimed Iowa safe deposit box sells for more than $5K
John Deere factory announces layoffs
John Deere workers react to being laid off from Harvester Works factory

Latest News

An Iowa native will now be serving as the highest ranking officer in the U.S. Army.
Iowa native to serve as new Army Chief of Staff
An Iowa native will now be serving as the highest ranking officer in the U.S. Army.
Iowa native to serve as new Army Chief of Staff
The University of Iowa says a new Name, Image, and Likeness store will be opening soon.
Univ. of Iowa to open officially licensed ‘NIL Store’
A Des Moines woman is facing more than a dozen felony charges for damaging police vehicles...
Des Moines woman charged for alleged vandalism of law enforcement vehicles during Cy-Hawk game