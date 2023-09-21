Show You Care
WAGNER TAILS: Dobby and Liza

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
IOWA CITY AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re a fan of Harry Potter, you’ll recognize this cat’s name - Dobby.

Dobby is 17 pounds of love. This three-year-old cat arrived at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center in April.

He loves people and he enjoys playing with his toys. Dobby is not a fan of other cats, he is easily stressed, and he needs to be on a special diet to help continue his weight loss.

While it will take a special home to meet Dobby’s needs, shelter staff say they believe the right family is out there. Click HERE for the online adoption application.

A husky mix with a zest for life. Liza is available for adoption at the Cedar Valley Humane Society.

This six-year-old loves being outside, whether that’s playing in the yard or going on walks. Liza is looking for a home without other pets.

If you enjoy being outside and can throw a ball, you could be a match for Liza. Click HERE for adoption information and the application.

