Univ. of Iowa to open officially licensed ‘NIL Store’

University of Iowa NIL Store coming soon (COURTESY: University of Iowa)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is set to open a ‘NIL Store’ with officially licensed merchandise that will benefit the University of Iowa Athletics Department, and in turn, provide support to Hawkeye student-athletes.

The store will coordinate with the University’s INFLCR Exchange and feature officially licensed NIL apparel and fashion jersey options. The NIL Store says that they work directly with student-athletes to educate them on merchandising, marketing, and sales trends to develop strategies for optimal success.

The NIL Store has a network of school stores that include Big Ten Schools Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, Penn State, Maryland, Nebraska, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, and Rutgers.

The University has not listed a specific opening date for the store, but says that they are “opening soon”

