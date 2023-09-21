UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital named to the ‘100 Top Hospitals’ list for 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the 9th time in 20 years, UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital has been named as one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by PINC AI.

The award evaluates nearly 3,000 non-federal hospitals in the US and recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. The evaluation found that the winners of the 100 Top Hospitals program delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost.

St. Luke’s has made the list in 2023, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2013, 2012, 2009, 2005, and 2004.

Compared to non-winning hospitals, this year’s winners had:

31% fewer deaths than non-winning hospitals

9% fewer patients with complications

39% fewer healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)

Nearly 20% lower inpatient expenses per discharge

A half-day shorter average length of stay

Better reported patient experience scores

“This is a tremendous achievement for our doctors, nurses, team members, board and volunteers,” said Casey Greene, UnityPoint Health – Cedar Rapids Market President. “Our entire team is committed to providing the best outcome for every patient every time. This national recognition is a reflection of this continuous work.”

