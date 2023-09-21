Show You Care
TV9′s Jan Ryherd wins ‘Cow Milking’ contest

KCRG-TV9's Jan Ryherd was part of a cow milking contest at the National Cattle Congress in Waterloo Thursday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Meteorologist Jan Ryherd was part of a cow milking contest at the National Cattle Congress in Waterloo.

And just a year after finishing second-to-last place, Jan turned it around - winning this year.

Other events at the fair include livestock shows, cook-offs, carnival rides, and concerts.

If you want to take part - there is still time. The fair wraps up on Sunday.

