TV9′s Jan Ryherd wins ‘Cow Milking’ contest

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Meteorologist Jan Ryherd was part of a cow milking contest at the National Cattle Congress in Waterloo.

And just a year after finishing second-to-last place, Jan turned it around - winning this year.

Other events at the fair include livestock shows, cook-offs, carnival rides, and concerts.

If you want to take part - there is still time. The fair wraps up on Sunday.

