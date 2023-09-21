Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘This can’t be real. I have to call these girls.’: Group of medical workers wins big in historical Mega Millions

The group of 15 work together at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and bought the winning...
The group of 15 work together at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and bought the winning ticket at Nittany MiniMart in Smethport, according Pennsylvania Lottery officials.(Pennsylvania Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMETHPORT, Pa. (Gray News) – A group of medical workers now call themselves the Million Dollar Medicals after winning $1 million in Mega Millions drawing on July 28.

The group of 15 work together at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and bought the winning ticket at Nittany MiniMart in Smethport, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

Jackie Burdick said five of them started playing together as a group 20 years ago and it grew from there.

“I’m usually the one who collects the money from my co-workers to play the lottery. We made a last-minute decision to play that day,” she explained.

Burdick said she was at a doctor’s appointment when she learned that someone in Smethport had won $1 million in the drawing.

When she scanned the ticket with the PA Lottery Official App, Burdick said the app instructed her to see a retailer.

“When I scanned it at a retailer it showed, ‘Congratulations! You won $1 million!’” Burdick said. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh! This can’t be real. I have to call these girls.’”

Burdick told lottery officials she started jumping up and down, crying in disbelief.

According to lottery officials, each member of the group has already received a check for an estimated $48,600, after taxes.

Burdick said she plans to spend her portion of the prize money on her kids, grandchildren and a nice vacation.

“We always say, it only takes one ticket to win, and their last-minute decision certainly paid off,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said in a statement. “We appreciate all medical workers and congratulate this group for winning this prize. Pool play is a terrific way to play responsibly and within your means.”

This group’s winning ticket was part of a historic Mega Millions jackpot run, which began on April 21 and lasted until Aug. 8.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While not the actual card that was sold at auction, this example shows what the Michael Jordan...
Michael Jordan rookie card found in unclaimed Iowa safe deposit box sells for more than $5K
Four injured in Dubuque roof collapse
Five Iowa schools were honored in the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Dept. of Education names five Iowa schools as ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer
Police arrested Caeden-Philip Nyanjenga, 18, of Decorah. He faces felony criminal mischief...
18-year-old facing hate crime charges for alleged vandalism at Decorah church

Latest News

Following his prison term, Hamid will also be required to serve five years of supervised release.
Iowa City man sentenced to 132 months in federal prison for child pornography
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
Tilford Elementary School students celebrating the groundbreaking of the buildings' new...
Tilford Elementary holds groundbreaking for building expansion
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.
Decorah man arrested after threatening officer in Winneshiek County
FILE - Rupert Murdoch, Chair of Fox Corporation and Executive Chairman of News Corp, center,...
Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp. and Fox Corp.