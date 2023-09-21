Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

“They help each other like a teammate, like a brother,” Kernels are Midwest League champions

“You work so hard all season to help develop players but you also want to try to win too"
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emmanuel Rodriguez’s grand slam got the Cedar Rapids offense going, his catch secured their game 3 victory and Midwest league title.

“They help each other like a teammate, like a brother, like a family,” Rodriguez said, through an interpreter, about his team.

The win gave Cedar Rapids their first Midwest League title since 1994. The Kernels finished with a 86-52 record.

“You work so hard all season to help develop players but you also want to try to win too,” said Kernels manager Brian Dinkleman. “You get that close to winning and get that opportunity it’s exciting.”

Dinkelman earned Midwest League Manager of the Year honors, while outfielder Kala’i Rosario won Midwest League MVP.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While not the actual card that was sold at auction, this example shows what the Michael Jordan...
Michael Jordan rookie card found in unclaimed Iowa safe deposit box sells for more than $5K
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer
Four injured in Dubuque roof collapse
Five Iowa schools were honored in the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Dept. of Education names five Iowa schools as ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’
Police arrested Caeden-Philip Nyanjenga, 18, of Decorah. He faces felony criminal mischief...
18-year-old facing hate crime charges for alleged vandalism at Decorah church

Latest News

Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
Iowa cheerleader Austin Beam taking viral fame in stride
University of Iowa NIL Store coming soon (COURTESY: University of Iowa)
Univ. of Iowa to open officially licensed ‘NIL Store’
Kernels hold on to win first Midwest League championship since 1994
Kernels hold on to win first Midwest League championship since 1994
The Cedar Rapids Kernels are celebrating their first Midwest League title in almost 30 years.
Cedar Rapids Kernels celebrate Midwest League title