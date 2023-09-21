“They help each other like a teammate, like a brother,” Kernels are Midwest League champions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emmanuel Rodriguez’s grand slam got the Cedar Rapids offense going, his catch secured their game 3 victory and Midwest league title.

“They help each other like a teammate, like a brother, like a family,” Rodriguez said, through an interpreter, about his team.

The win gave Cedar Rapids their first Midwest League title since 1994. The Kernels finished with a 86-52 record.

“You work so hard all season to help develop players but you also want to try to win too,” said Kernels manager Brian Dinkleman. “You get that close to winning and get that opportunity it’s exciting.”

Dinkelman earned Midwest League Manager of the Year honors, while outfielder Kala’i Rosario won Midwest League MVP.

